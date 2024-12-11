Baby John star Varun Dhawan shares aww-so-cute PICS with daughter exuding ‘girl dad energy’, but there’s a twist; find out
Baby John star Varun Dhawan recently posted adorable pictures with his daughter with a twist that will surely melt your hearts. Check them out.
Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action entertainer, Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the promotional assets of the film have already been intensifying excitement among fans. Recently, the actor shared some behind-the-scenes pictures exuding ‘girl dad energy’ with his little co-star, Zara Zyanna.
On December 11, Varun Dhawan shared adorable and heartwarming pictures with his Baby John co-star Zara Zyanna. In a carousel of images, the love and bond of the on-screen father-daughter duo are truly heart-melting. The post begins with Varun riding a bike while the little one sits in front, both beaming wide smiles.
The next image is another endearing moment, as Varun is seen in a black tuxedo holding the little one close, who is dressed in a white frock. In the third image, Zara is lying on a bed while Varun holds and kisses her hand. The post concludes with an adorable picture of the duo, where the Baby John star sports a little ponytail, and Zara flashes her sweet smile for the camera.
"Girl dad energy. Tu mera, tu mera. Babies' day out," the post was captioned.
Take a look
Soon after, fans flooded the comments section, gushing over the post. One fan commented, "Baby Johny with his baby girl," while another fan wrote, "@varundvn making fan girls jealous, haina." Additionally, a fan commented, "@varundvn soo cute pics," and another expressed, "Wait for Lara face reveal."
In another heartwarming comment, a fan wrote, "Wow... This version of you," while someone else asked, "Who is this cute daddy?" Meanwhile, a fan confessed, "Obsessed with Lara Dhawan."
Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this year on June 3, 2024. The couple named her Lara Dhawan.
Speaking of Baby John, the long-awaited action-entertainer led by Varun Dhawan also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.
