Baby John: Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on 'exciting trailer' of Varun Dhawan starrer; calls film 'complete package'
Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan shared his views on the trailer of Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which gained much attention after its release.
Shah Rukh Khan, who has a grounded personality, always appreciates the good work of his colleagues in the industry. Recently, King Khan took to his X handle and shared his reaction to the trailer of Varun Dhawan's Baby John, released today. He called the film, with a talented cast and interesting plot, to be a complete package and wished good luck to the team.
Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle and expressed his excitement over the upcoming film Baby John, and his post has already created a buzz among fans, building higher anticipation for its release.
The superstar mentioned that he was looking forward to the work of the film's director, Kalees, and he shared his wishes for director Atlee, who has produced the film. Moreover, he appreciated the work of the film's cast, including Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, sharing his good wishes for their release.
Take a look:
He penned, 'What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir, your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly u look Jaggu da… @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best…. A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team."
Earlier today, during the trailer launch event of Baby John, Atlee expressed his gratitude to King Khan, recalling their successful collaboration for Jawan. He said, "Without Shah Rukh Khan, sir, I wouldn't have entered Bollywood, made a film, and now produced one. Thanks to Shah Rukh, sir. Wherever you are, please bless us."
Baby John by Kalees is an action-packed entertainer film. Its trailer teased the audiences with a gripping plot and a rugged avatar of Varun Dhawan. Also, we got a glimpse of Jackie Shroff in a completely different role, and Salman Khan will be seen making a highly anticipated cameo. The film is set to release on December 25, 2024.
