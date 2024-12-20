Varun Dhawan hilariously shares how Ranbir Kapoor and elder brother Rohit Dhawan bully him: 'Unka yeh bada hai ki mujhe...'

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan never fails to entertain, both on and off-screen. Known for his openness and sense of humor, he recently shared a hilarious anecdote about how his brother, Rohit Dhawan, and actor Ranbir Kapoor teamed up to bully him. According to Varun, the duo only gang up on him when they’re together – otherwise, Ranbir is all nice!

During a candid chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, Varun Dhawan shared a hilarious moment from a recent game of padel. He explained how he was playing against his brother Rohit Dhawan and childhood friend Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir is usually all friendly when he's alone with Varun, things change when he's with Rohit.

Varun added, "Unka yeh bada hai ki mujhe bully karte hai jab saath mein hote hai. Ranbir jab akela hota hai tab bahut ache hai mere saath par jab mere bhai ke saath hai tab he is also in that elder brother zone." (They are childhood friends, and they have this thing where they bully me when they’re together. Ranbir is very nice to me when he’s alone, but when he’s with my brother, he also gets into that elder brother zone).

But Varun wasn’t having it—he took on both of them and won two games! And he couldn’t resist sharing his victory on the podcast, letting everyone know how he managed to defeat them.

Earlier, in an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Varun Dhawan opened up about his close bond with Salman Khan, recalling his childhood memories with the superstar. He shared that, even now, he feels like a kid around him, always cherishing that playful dynamic.

He explained that Salman treats every child with the same warmth, not just him. Varun also reflected on the special connection between their families, citing the fact that his father and Salman have worked together on nine films.

One of Varun’s fondest memories was when the Sikandar actor would visit their home and sit at the dining table. Salman, with his mischievous side, would sneak away Varun’s roti to enjoy with his mom’s famous paneer.

At that age, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor wasn’t used to an older person being so playful and naughty with him, but it’s something that continues today.

