Over the last 6 months, Salman Khan has been continuously shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is presently in the final legs of production, as the makers are aiming to call it a wrap by January 2025. Over the last few weeks, there has been a constant buzz around the film, as Salman Khan fans have been waiting to hear more on this action-packed thriller, also starring Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. And now, we hear that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to surprise all fans with a special teaser on Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday.

According to sources close to the development, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss are all set to officially launch Sikandar on December 27, 2024. “A special teaser has been cut and is presently being edited for a launch on Salman Khan’s birthday. The audience can expect scale, and action, along with the promise of entertainment with this specially curated Sikandar teaser for SK’s birthday,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the editing work is going on in full swing for the Sikandar teaser cut, and the background for the film as also the asset is done by Santosh Narayanan, who is best known for his work in Kalki 2898 AD, Jigarthanda Double XL, and Vada Chennai among others. “Sikandar is among the most awaited film of 2025, and the makers are setting the tone right to welcome the new year with a teaser of Sikandar. This would officially kick-start the marketing campaign of the film, leading to an Eid 2025 release in the month of March. Sajid Nadiadwala has devised big plans to present Sikandar to the cinema-going audience, and the flow of assets in 2025 will include songs, and a theatrical trailer,” the source added.

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. The source concluded, “The first look poster of Salman Khan too will be launched amidst fan-fare on the superstar’s 59th birthday. It’s all work in progress at the moment, as the idea is to treat Sikandar as an event cinematic presentation of 2025.”

After calling it a wrap on Sikandar, Salman Khan moves on to commence shooting for Atlee’s next directorial – A6 – which is scheduled to go on floors from Summer 2025. Sajid Nadiadwala on the other hand has 3 other releases next year – Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

