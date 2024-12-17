After the historic success of Jawan, director Atlee is presently gearing up for his 6th directorial, tentatively addressed as A6. We exclusively informed our readers that A6 will be led by Salman Khan and director Atlee is trying to pull off a casting coup by getting on board either of Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, to make the biggest film of Indian Cinema. As Atlee is gearing up for the release of his first production, Baby John, in Hindi, the filmmaker along with his producer partner, Murad Khetani, and leading man, Varun Dhawan got in a conversation Pinkvilla at an exclusive masterclass.

Through the discussions around Baby John, which arrives during the Christmas 2024 entertainer, we asked Atlee for an update on his next directorial. “A6 is something that consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script and we are in the prep stage. Soon, a bang-on announcement will happen with god’s blessing,” said Atlee.

When asked if the film is led by Salman Khan, the filmmaker gave a subtle confirmation and kept things short. “Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that’s true). But you are going to really get surprised. And am not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings, just pray for us. The casting is on the edge and it’s going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best best best announcement coming soon to you all,” Atlee added.

His Baby John hero, Varun Dhawan too could not contain his excitement about A6. He explained, “It’s going to be out of this world, people don’t know what’s going to hit them. I have heard and seem a little bit of visualization. It’s unbelievable what he is putting together. He is working relentlessly, quietly, and humbly.”

You can watch the full conversation with Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Murad Khetani and Kalees here, as we discuss Baby John, Salman Khan’s cameo in the film, Jawan 2, the possibilities of creating a universe with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Varun Dhawan and a lot more.

