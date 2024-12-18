Alia Bhatt believes people are unfair towards Ranbir Kapoor and ignore the loving side of his personality? Deets

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often make hearts flutter with their loving presence. However, there are a handful of people who think the actor doesn’t give enough importance to his wife, especially in the presence of his family. But the Jigra actor thinks they are unfair to Ranbir and barely talk about his loving and caring personality.

On December 13, the Kapoor clan hosted a star-studded soiree to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were among the first celebs to walk the red carpet at the event. Several visuals from the gala soon spread like wildfire. While some showered love on them, there were many who alleged the Animal actor ignored his wife.

Recently, the National Award-winning actress reacted to a video making it clear that she thinks people barely talk about her husband’s loving and caring personality.

A fan page of Alia posted a video that was an edit of all the wholesome moments the celebrity couple had at the centenary celebration of the legendary actor. The clips showcase how the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor was taking care of his wife, holding her hands and never leaving her side.

In the caption, the fan page stated, “The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show, they cut a 2-sec clip out of context and run a whole lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality. It’s crazy to me how easily people can be fooled.”

Take a look:

Soon after the video grabbed her attention, the 2 States actress liked it, agreeing with the fan page that this is the side of RK that people don’t show on social media.

Take a look:

Ranbir and Alia’s love story started on the sets of their movie Brahmāstra. Back in 2018, Kapoor also spoke about his relationship with Bhatt. After dating for a while, the couple got married on April 14, 2022, at their apartment in Mumbai in the presence of their family members. In November of that year, the couple was blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Raha Kapoor.

