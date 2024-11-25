Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee pose with Bhediya gang in unseen pics; ‘Jungle kaand ko 2 saal hogye’

As the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya celebrated its second anniversary on November 24, 2024, Abhishek Banerjee took to Instagram to share some unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the horror comedy. Unsurprisingly, it was the actor's quirky caption, "Jungle Kaand Ko 2 Saal Hogaye," that grabbed attention.

The first picture features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee posing with the team. The second is a fun group selfie, while the third shows the entire Bhediya team gathered together, enjoying a meal. Bonus points for spotting Varun’s wife, Natasha Dalal, in the pictures!

See the post here:

Talking about the movie, Bhediya is a 2022 Bollywood horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, known for his knack for blending humor and horror.

The film stars Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, a man who transforms into a werewolf, alongside Kriti Sanon as a veterinarian, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Set in the lush forests of Arunachal Pradesh, the movie combines stunning visuals, quirky humor, and social commentary. Bhediya received praise for its unique concept, VFX, and performances, especially Varun's transformation scenes.

Audiences appreciated the fresh take on folklore-inspired storytelling, making it an entertaining addition to Bollywood's horror-comedy genre.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will next appear in Baby John, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

With the release of its first song, Nain Matakka, the movie is already generating excitement among cinema enthusiasts.

On the other hand, Sanon is set to star in Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Dhanush. Reports from Pinkvilla reveal that Sanon has also been signed for another project under Rai’s production house, Colour Yellow Productions. Sources indicate that the actress will feature in a horror-comedy to be produced by Rai.

Pinkvilla shared that Kriti Sanon has been exploring various collaborations with Aanand L Rai and admiiring his work. She reportedly approved the horror-comedy script, with the project expected to commence filming in mid-2025, after substantial progress on Tere Ishq Mein is made.

