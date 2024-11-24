Has Varun Dhawan ever checked out his co-stars? Citadel: Honey Bunny co-actor Samantha has the ‘spiciest’ reply

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are at the receiving end of praise for their latest web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The on-screen couple's intense chemistry in the series' playful banter off-screen has made headlines. Once again, we got a glimpse of the same as they sat down for a fun rapid-fire session together where Samantha revealed Varun Dhawan had checked out his co-stars' multiple' in a funny moment.

Varun and Samantha began their 'spicy' quiz with fun and laughter. In her first question to the actor, she asked him if Dhawan had ever 'checked out' his co-stars. Like every true friend, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped in and replied, "Of course, Multiple," making Varun laugh. He later felt shy about the response and asked why she answered in his place, leaving us in splits.

Watch the whole video:

The fun rapid fire continued as the October actor asked Prabhu what she had spent the ridiculous amount of money on. Samantha straightforwardly replied it was on one of her ex's gifts. Varun tried to ask if she knew the price of the gift, but she refused.

Continuing the fun, Samantha was asked which co-star needed the most retakes, and Varun surprisingly took the blame. He quickly confessed, "Honestly, I do!" but his answer didn't satisfy his co-star as Sam didn't agree with it and called it a 'lie.' As a result, the actor was forced to eat a Chilli as a punishment.

The rapid-fire took a personal turn when Varun was challenged to read the last text Prabhu sent out loud. In her turn, Samantha laughed and quickly, "Chilli," clarified she wasn't going to reply and left everyone wondering about the inside story behind it.

One of the standout moments came when Varun teasingly asked Samantha if she had ever gossiped about him during the Citadel: Honey Bunny shoot. With her signature wit, she responded, "No, I only gossip in front of you." But, Varun admitted he had gossiped about her with the show's directors Raj and DK, making it an interesting rapid-fire round.

Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since November 7, 2024. D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios produce it and stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, and Soham Majumdar in significant roles.

