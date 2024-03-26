Varun Dhawan lashes out at ground staff for kicking dog that invaded MI vs GT IPL match, 'Dog isn't a football'

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, known for his vocal stance against animal cruelty online, has slammed ground staff for their treatment of a dog during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. In a recent incident that has sparked outrage, a video circulating online captures staff chasing and even kicking the dog after it entered the pitch.

Dhawan, renowned for his advocacy for animal welfare, expressed his disappointment at the mistreatment. The incident has drawn widespread attention on social media platforms, with many calling for accountability and better treatment of animals in public spaces.

Varun expressed his outrage on Instagram, posting the distressing video and condemning those involved for mistreating the dog. He wrote, "Wtf a dog isn’t a football. Also, the dog isn’t biting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way".

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor also spoke out against the staff and spectators, noting the disturbing laughter during the incident. "This video describes the state of humanity in today’s DNA (shameful)," he expressed.

The Street Dogs of Bombay Instagram posted the video and shared, "During a recent IPL match, a distressing incident unfolded that has shocked many. A helpless dog was seen being kicked and chased relentlessly, highlighting the unfortunate reality of animal abuse that often goes unchecked. What makes this situation even more disheartening is the reaction of some spectators, who not only witnessed this cruelty but also found it amusing, as evidenced by their laughter and sharing of such videos with emojis."

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some suggesting that the dog could have been gently guided away or carried out of the stadium rather than being kicked around mercilessly.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Varun Dhawan is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the hit American series Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers recently unveiled a captivating poster, showcasing the leads in gritty avatars wielding firearms. Adding to the excitement, Dhawan has another project in the pipeline - the action-packed thriller, Baby John, helmed by Atlee. Co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, the teaser and intense poster have ignited anticipation among fans. Directed by Kalees, the film hits theaters on May 31, 2024.

Furthermore, Dhawan will reunite with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, slated for release on April 18, 2025. Directed and written by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, promising a cinematic treat for audiences.

