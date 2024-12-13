WATCH: Varun Dhawan reveals he is all emotional and it has a connection to daughter Lara; ‘Meri beti ne aaj pehli baar….’

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first daughter, Lara, in 2024. The actor frequently shares his experiences as a new father and talks about the special bond he shares with his little munchkin. Recently, during the promotion of his movie Baby John, Varun became emotional as he revealed he had missed an important milestone in his daughter's life. He shared, "Meri beti ne aaj pehli baar khana khaya" (My daughter ate solid food for the first time).

During the promotion of his upcoming movie Baby John, Varun Dhawan opened up about feeling emotional and overwhelmed about his daughter Lara's milestone. He said, "Jab mai pita bana, mujhe pata bhi nahi tha ki yeh sab emotions honge. Log bolte hain na ki, 'Abhi toh shuruwat hai, jab woh 3 mahine ki hogi, fir 5 mahine ki hogi, and when she starts eating solid food.'

(When I became a father, I had no idea I would experience so many emotions. People often say, 'This is just the beginning. When your baby is three months old, then five months old, and later, when she starts eating solid food.')

See the video here:

He further continued "Toh aaj actually ek kind of emotional day hai because my baby started eating solid food, and I missed it kyunki mai yaha kaam pe hoon. Toh meri patni ne mujhe video bana ke bheja tha. You know, ek certain milestones hote hain aapke bacche ke saath. Toh matlab mujhe kabhi nahi pata tha ki mai aisa ban jaunga, and I think isi ko hi baapta kehte hain, jaise mamta."

Advertisement

(Today is actually an emotional day for me because my baby started eating solid food, and I missed it because I was at work. My wife sent me a video of the moment. You know, there are certain milestones you experience with your child. I never imagined I would feel this way. I think this is what fatherhood is all about, similar to how people describe motherhood.)

Meanwhile, Baby John directed by Kalees also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie will hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan’s message for Baby John co-star Keerthy Suresh on her wedding is just perfect