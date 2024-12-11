Varun Dhawan admits feeling guilty every day and the reason is Lara; calls wife Natasha Dalal his ‘superhero’

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lara, in June 2024. Since then, the actor has been balancing his professional commitments with his responsibilities as a new father. In a recent interview, Dhawan opened up about his daughter and admitted feeling guilty every day about not being able to spend enough time with his newborn and his wife. He also expressed deep admiration for Natasha, calling her his superhero.

In an interview with GQ India, Varun Dhawan reflected on the profound transformation in his life following the birth of his daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024.

The actor described how fatherhood had instantly changed him, sharing that it awakened a deep protective instinct. He also expressed immense admiration for his wife, Natasha Dalal, calling her his "superhero" for her strength and resilience.

What impacted him most, he revealed, was seeing his wife and daughter together, which brought back memories of moments when he had been rude to his own mother.

The Baby John actor admitted feeling regret for those instances, acknowledging the sacrifices women make to bring a child into the world—sacrifices that he believes men can never fully comprehend.

However, Varun confessed to struggling with the demands of his busy schedule. Between earlier promoting Citadel: Honey Bunny and Baby John and filming projects like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and his father’s directorial venture, he has had little time to spend at home.

Advertisement

When asked if he felt guilty about missing out on the early months of his daughter’s life, Varun admitted to feeling a strong sense of guilt daily. Despite his longing to be present, he explained that taking extended time off from work was not feasible.

He plans to take a few days off in December to be with Lara and Natasha, though he acknowledged it might not be enough, as filming for Border 2 is set to begin soon after.

On the work front, Dhawan will be next seen in Baby John, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajpal Yadav. The movie directed by Kalees is all set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao feels he is not 10 on 10 husband to Patralekhaa; here's the score actor gave himself