Box Office: Has Varun Dhawan led Baby John's trailer made a lasting impact on the film's opening day prospects or will the Pushpa 2 dominate Christmas week?

Baby John directed by Kalees and starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jacky Shroff and others is all set to release in theatres on 25th December, 2024. Baby John will mark Varun Dhawan's first full fledged theatre release since Bhediya. His fans have been keenly anticipating this movie, primarily because it presents the actor in a larger-than-life action avatar for the very first time. The movie's trailer released on the 9th of December, in a public event in Pune, with all of the film's well-wishers.

Baby John Trailer Response

Baby John's trailer was loaded with action, drama and family elements, promising a minimum guarantee entertainment for moviegoers this Christmas. The trailer, although well-cut with all the necessary elements, has not made that big of a difference to the opening day prospects of the actioner. The biggest bang of the movie was created by the first couple of promos, and since then, the units have been pretty good, though not exceptional, leading to an instant urge to watch it in theatres.

Baby John Opening Day Prediction

Using the Christmas holiday to its benefit, Baby John will be eyeing an opening day net collection in the vicinity of Rs 15-18 crore. These numbers would be good if they were on a non-holiday. But for Christmas, the numbers should likely be touching Rs 20 crore, in not more. The word of mouth of Baby John will be very crucial and that can determine whether the actioner can emerge a big hit or not.

Baby John Has No Competing Releases In The Forseeable Future; Threat Is Holdover Releases

There is no big competing Hindi release for Baby John and so, it will continue to play in theatres for weeks, unless the reception is outright bad; Something doesn't seem to be the case. All that Baby John really fears is Pushpa 2's unstoppable run, and a minor inconvenience in the form of Mufasa: The Lion King that releases just a few days earlier. Barring Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, Baby John doesn't have much competition to worry about.

What Can Baby John Do For Varun Dhawan?

Baby John has the ability to make Varun Dhawan a big action star, catering to the mass audiences. Varun Dhawan has always had an inclination of catering to the masses but it was somewhere in the middle of his career that he started focusing more on the gentry audience. While that shift of focus was necessary to make the actor's filmography have more variety and his acting have more range, it is perhaps time that he aims to please the big crowds, with Baby John being just the first step.

Baby John In Theatres On 25th December, 2024

Baby John releases in theatres on 25th December, 2024. How excited are you for the commercial actioner? Do let us know.

