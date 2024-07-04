Kill: Remo Dsouza, Mouni Roy and Ridhi Dogra review Raghav Juyal-Lakshya starrer; 'best action film till date'

Starring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in lead roles, Kill is all set to hit the theatres on July 5, 2024. Ahead of the release of this action thriller film, the makers organized a special screening and it was attended by several prominent personalities from the showbiz world. Now, Remo Dsouza, Mouni Roy, and Ridhi Dogra have penned their reviews about the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial on social media, praising the venture.

While Remo fell short of words to describe the Kill movie, Mouni Roy and Ridhi Dogra took to their respective Instagram stories to praise the film's lead actors and the entire team.

Remo Dsouza calls Kill 'best film till date'

We already know Raghav Juyal and Remo Dsouza share a close bond and have been friends for a long. Ahead of the release of Kill, the ABCD 2 director penned a note praising Raghav for his performance in the movie. The popular choreographer also lauded Lakshya and called him 'amazing.'

Remo's note read, "#kill,The best raw action film till date, hats off to the makers and the actors to pull this off, I don’t have words to describe what a fantastic movie this is, @itslakshya man you are amazing and for my dearest @raghavjuyal you gem, I am sooo proud of you, love you and people are going to see your this side, they have no idea what’s coming there way. You guys can’t miss this one, Note: not for the faint hearted."

Have a look at his post here:

Mouni Roy is all praise for Kill

It is no secret that when it comes to appreciating films and lauding the actors for their impressive onscreen performances, Mouni Roy barely misses a chance. Reviewing Raghav Juyal's Kill, the Brahmastra actress wrote, "Kill is is cinematic tour de force that seemlessly blends real cutting edge never seen before action with a heart touching narrative. Beautifully narrated by @nix_bhat. Sir you created mayhem & magic. To say @itslakshya @raghavjuyal and the entire cast s beyond brilliant is an understatement."

The Naagin fame mentioned that she was shaken from the beginning till the end of the film. Furthermore, Mouni extended congratulations and best wishes to the team. She even asserted that such a venture would prove to be an ultimate success.

Have a look at her note here:

Ridhi Dogra feels elated for the Kill's team

The Jawan actress took to her Instagram story and shared her experience of watching Kill. Lauding the film for its core concept. Ridhi Dogra remarked, "A film where the good guy kills for all the right reasons. We were all hooting cheering clapping whistling loudly. Faaaabbbb!. Take a bow everyone. #kill is Indian cinema taking risks and making bold moves." She further expressed her happiness and thanked the team for inviting her to the screening event.

Take a look at her story here:

More about Kill movie

Kill marks the debut of Lakshya on the silver screens. Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller features Raghav Juyal in a menacing avatar while Lakshya will be seen as the protagonist. Interestingly, the movie will be remade in Hollywood by producers of the John Wick franchise.

