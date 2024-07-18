Katrina Kaif's fitness routine that can help you get a toned body like her

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in B-town and she motivates people to stay healthy with a good diet and exercise. Back in 2010, when Sheila Ki Jawaani was released, people couldn’t stop gushing over Katrina’s six-pack abs. It is still one of the talk-about topics when comes to fitness.

She takes her fitness very seriously. This article will give insights about Katrina's fitness routine including diet, nutrition, and more.

Katrina Kaif's workout routine

In an interview with Elle, Katrina Kaif shared that to her fitness means to be and to feel healthy. Fitness to her is a healthy lifestyle driven by discipline and self-control. Waking up early, drinking plenty of pure water, eating healthy greens, everything is a part of it according to Kaif.

Katrina shared that her fitness or workout routine changes according to the role she is training for and the movie she is doing. For example, for Bharat, the actress switched mainly to Pilates, yoga, and cardio because she wanted a very easy and relaxed routine since the character she was playing wouldn’t have been able to spend that time working out.

"I didn’t want it to look like it had been developed at the gym but something that was more natural. When I’m in between achieving a goal, I like to take it take it very easy and give my body that time to relax and not be pushed to a very high level," Katrina shared.

Advertisement

Sometimes, when she has a stage show or a photo shoot, the Tiger 3 actress touches base with her functional training again with all the weights, lunges, etc. She added, "I will then do that for almost a week to 10 days and balance it later for the rest of the month with easy stuff."

Katrina Kaif's advice to a newbie who has started fitness journey

Katrina Kaif's fitness journey motivates the young generation. In the same interview, she once shared advice for a newbie who has just started the fitness journey.

The actress who is a fitness enthusiast advised them to eat healthy and exercise. As we have only one life and one body, she did not recommend any particular type of body shape exercise or body image because the body’s well-being and the feeling that it brings along with it is completely personal and depends on the individual.

"It’s about the mental peace, the discipline, and that sense of achievement. You are the only person who knows what’s right for you and it’s only for you to decide what physical target you want to achieve. Once you decide and reach that goal, you feel that sense of achievement which gives you the motivation to pursue other things in life. It’s great to have that sense of determination and drive for everything in your life," she shared.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif's diet and nutrition

She shared that she does not swear by any particular rules for her diet and does not follow any fad diets. Katrina likes to keep it light after 7 pm and tries eating a good amount of protein, vegetables, and carbs like rice, potatoes, and sweet potatoes to name a few. However, she just avoids dairy, gluten, wheat, and too much-refined sugar. "It is very important to be aware of the foods you crave and allow yourself to indulge in them from time to time but also be able to stop yourself and not lose focus of your goal," she added.

In an interview with Vogue, Katrina's nutritionist Shweta Shah once said that the actress's overall diet is planned around giving her energy-rich foods so she can work out well and also stick to her busy schedule. She further added that Katrina’s energy levels, great skin, and hair are a byproduct of her healthy and clean diet.

Advertisement

Shah further added that Katrina understands her body well, and makes her own food choices that are 'clean and healthy.' Her diet plate often includes seasonal veggies and she refrains from having dairy and gluten and isn’t a big fan of snacking.

In an interaction with GQ India, Shweta shared that the Merry Christmas actress's favorite meals include steamed fish, edamame and avocado salad, zucchini or quinoa pancakes, lentil stews, lettuce wraps, and zoodles, vegetable soups with drumstick and broccoli. Homemade date balls are her must-haves to satiate her sugar cravings.

In 2023, during an ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram, someone asked about her food preferences and the actress responded with a picture of the meal and wrote “turai ki sabzi, 'phool gobhi ki sabzi' and broccoli soup.

Shweta Shah once shared that, Katrina has a pitta body which means she needs alkaline-rich foods to balance this dosha. For this, she has eight soaked raisins in the morning along with fennel seeds. Kaif intakes a lot of ash gourd, celery, and cucumber juices.

The above-mentioned list is how Katrina works hard to keep her body fit and goes through an intense diet plan to get the desired look for movies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s fitness routine that will help you get a muscular body like him