Vicky Kaushal reveals getting THIS valuable advice from ‘senior actor’ for anxiety; recalls initial struggling days in industry: ‘When I started, I didn’t…’

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recently shared a powerful piece of advice from a 'senior actor' on handling anxiety—'make anxiety your friend'. Reflecting on his early career struggles, Vicky also recalled a time when he didn’t have the privilege of picking roles, highlighting how far he's come in the industry.

In a recent chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Vicky Kaushal shared his personal approach to deal with anxiety. He revealed that a senior actor once advised him to view anxiety as a friend, emphasizing the importance of mastering rather than avoiding it. Vicky shared, “A senior actor once told me to make anxiety your friend. It’s always going to be there; you just need to master it. Acknowledging it is a great first step.”

Vicky Kaushal's career reflects his versatility and dedication to unique roles in films. He shared that his journey has often been guided by circumstance, especially in the early days when he lacked the freedom to choose projects. “When I started, I didn’t have the luxury of choice. I auditioned for roles, and the films chose me rather than the other way around,” he said.

Embracing each opportunity, Vicky used these early experiences as stepping stones, building a path toward the diverse and acclaimed roles he enjoys today.

The Chhaava actor emphasized the importance of staying creatively engaged, especially during challenging times. For him, focusing on creativity helps him avoid getting overwhelmed by anxiety.

Recently, he's become particularly interested in the world of direction, captivated by the various approaches in filmmaking. While he's uncertain about taking the director’s chair himself, his intrigue for storytelling and different cinematic perspectives continues to grow.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz, alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Up next, he’ll be seen in Chhaava, sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Apart from this, he’s gearing up for Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, where he’ll be seen alongside star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in this much-anticipated film. He was also recently spotted outside SLB's house with Ranbir and posed for pics.

