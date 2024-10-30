Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal recalls his decision to change profession after ‘visiting multinational company’; ‘Couldn’t see myself stuck in…’

Vicky Kaushal is the son of action director Sham Kaushal. However, he did not always intend to become an actor or enter the entertainment industry. Recently, Vicky shared that he initially planned to settle abroad after completing his post-graduation. However, during an industrial visit to a multinational company, he realized that he did not want to work in a cubicle, which led him to change his career path.

In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar India digital edition, Vicky Kaushal recalled his past and what made him change his profession. For the unversed, he holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering. Like most parents, Vicky's father wanted him to have a stable career, unlike the one he had experienced in showbiz.

The Bad Newz actor had decided to take science, did engineering, and envisioned the typical 9-5 route for himself. Also, he planned to move abroad, but little did he know that his interests lay elsewhere.

He said, "In college, I thought I'd follow the conventional route, maybe settle abroad after my postgraduate degree. But everything changed during an industrial visit to a multinational company."

The industrial visit to an MNC was a game-changer for him as the workplace gave him a glimpse of his future and how things go behind the scenes in the corporate sector. Kausal mentioned, "The moment I stepped into that office, I knew it wasn't for me. I couldn't see myself stuck in a cubicle; I would be so unhappy."

As a result, the actor decided to change his profession and left the initial plan of taking up a 9 to 5 job. Gradually, he studied acting, participated in theatre, gave auditions, and made announcements to stand-ins until he got his debut film Masaan changing things for him.

Vicky Kaushal was recently in Bad Newz, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Vikrant. He will next be seen in Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Meanwhile, the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a run time of three hours and ten minutes. Moreover, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pipeline.

