Katrina Kaif is love struck as husband Vicky Kaushal raises temperature in latest photoshoot; Find out

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, keep setting the bar high for relationship goals! Known for their sweet displays of affection both online and in public, they never miss a chance to showcase their love. Recently, Vicky shared a sizzling photo from his latest shoot, and Katrina’s love-struck reaction is just the icing on the cake!

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a striking new photo from his latest photoshoot, and he’s raising the temperature with his look! Wearing an unbuttoned white shirt under a sleek jacket, accessorized with silver chains and glasses, he’s serving pure style.

Fans can’t take their eyes off him—and neither can his wife, Katrina Kaif! The actress quickly jumped into the comments, adding a heart-eyed emoji, showing just how smitten she is. We’re absolutely gushing over this power couple!

Earlier, in a conversation with Raj Shamani, Vicky opened up about dealing with conflicts and negative emotions, contrasting his own personality with Katrina’s approach. Where he views himself as a logical and analytical thinker, the Merry Christmas actress, he explained, navigates with profound emotional insight.

He also shared his admiration for Katrina’s ability to perceive situations intuitively, a skill he deeply respects. When he feels anger or sadness, he seeks solitude to process these feelings logically. But, he admits, things change with Katrina—he doesn’t isolate himself in the same way.

Describing their differences further, The Bad Newz actor noted that they both struggle to sleep if unresolved tensions linger. Katrina’s instinct is to confront and talk things out, while Vicky Kaushal’s approach leans toward stepping back. He sees this balance as a way they complement each other perfectly, filling each other’s emotional gaps. He is on the analytical side, while she brings an acute sensitivity.

Vicky praised Katrina’s 'dangerous' level of emotional intelligence, one he genuinely trusts. He considers himself rooted in practicality, but Katrina’s insightful empathy adds a beautiful layer to their relationship.

On the film front, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for his upcoming releases, Chhaava and Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, last seen in Merry Christmas, is set to star in the highly anticipated road trip film Jee Le Zaraa.

