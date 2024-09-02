Meet actor whose father wanted her to be CA, later debuted with National Award-winning director and is now gaining praise for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was released on August 29, 2024. The show has an ensemble cast that has received much acclaim for their performances. The actress who we’re talking about in this piece has also gained praise for her role. Interestingly, her father wanted her to be a Chartered Accountant just like him, but she loved acting and made her debut with a National Award-winning director. Did you guess that we’re referring to Patralekhaa?

In an old interview with PTI, Patralekhaa discussed her family life. She said, “Coming from a middle-class Bengali family, you are expected to study and do well in academics. My father is a CA, and he wanted me to be like him, but my dreams were somewhat different.”

In 2014, Patralekhaa made her film debut with CityLights, directed by Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker had previously received a National Film Award for Best Direction for his movie Shahid (2013). Patralekhaa starred opposite Rajkummar Rao, who is now her husband. She received a lot of positive reviews for her performance.

Over the years, the actress has worked in films like Love Games, Nanu Ki Jaanu, and Badnaam Gali, as well as OTT shows like Bose: Dead/Alive, Forbidden Love, Teerandaz, and more.

This year, in 2024, Patralekhaa first appeared in the comedy film Wild Wild Punjab, which was released on Netflix. The cast also included Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, and Ishita Raj Sharma.

Then came the limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is based on true events. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, Amrita Puri, Pooja Gor, and others. Patralekhaa portrays the character of Air Hostess Indrani. The show can be streamed on Netflix.

Coming to her personal life, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao dated for a long period of time before tying the knot in 2021. Talking about the actress’ Instagram presence, she has an active account where she frequently posts about her personal and professional lives. She enjoys a following of over 865K.

