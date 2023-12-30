VIDEO: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai Airport; couple off for their honeymoon?

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan on Sunday. The two had their nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, and it was an intimate affair with just their family members and loved ones in attendance. Now, almost a week after their wedding, the newlyweds were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport.

Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport ahead of New Year

On Saturday morning, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan made a chic appearance at the Mumbai Airport. Sshura opted for a casual, comfy outfit, and wore a grey top with matching pants. She teamed the outfit with white sneakers, grey bag, and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan was seen in a black full-sleeved tee paired with denim jeans, and red-and-black sneakers.

The newly married couple walked hand-in-hand at the airport. The couple quickly posed for the paps before heading inside the airport. Check out the video below!

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married on 24th December. They seem to have met on sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, Patna Shukla. For his wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers, while Sshura looked gorgeous in a peach lehenga.

Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, from his first wife Malaika Arora, was seen in a black suit for the wedding. Also present at the nikah ceremony, were Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, Helen, his brothers Salman Khan-Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, among many others. Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Riddhhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmkuh and Genelia Deshmukh were also present.

Post their wedding, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan dropped their lovely pictures together, and wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Several videos from the wedding ceremony went viral on social media. One of them showed Arhaan Khan and Arbaaz singing a song together, while another one showed Salman Khan dancing to the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from his film Dabangg.

