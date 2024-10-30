VIDEO: Nimrat Kaur turns into ‘bhartiya bhoot’ in white saree ahead of Halloween; fans call her ‘future ki Monjulika’

Nimrat Kaur has been turning heads amidst rumors linking her to Abhishek Bachchan and suggesting her role in his alleged marital issues with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Following their film Dasvi, these speculations have swirled, keeping her in the spotlight. Recently, Nimrat dropped a playful video embracing her 'Bhartiya bhoot' avatar in a classic white saree, just in time for Halloween, with fans hilariously dubbing her as 'future ki Monjulika'.

On October 30, just a day before Diwali and Halloween, Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to share a playful video of herself in a white saree. In the clip, she’s seen dashing around, feeling a bit bored, and eventually settling down for a nap.

Alongside the video, she humorously wrote “!!BREAKING NEWS!! Halloween se hai Bhartiya bhoot pareshaan. Festival vibes se feel kar raha hai excluded. Baalon wali ho ya ho ganji chudail, bas chahata hai ‘party ghost list’ mei hona included!!”

As soon as she posted the hilarious video, fans flooded the comments section. One user joked, “Oh stree deepwali ke baad aana, ha ha,” while another quipped, “Future ki Monjolika.” A different commenter wrote, “Bhoot in horror movies for no reason.”

Others chimed in with “Too good!!!” and praised her content, saying, “Such fun content, keep at it, Nimrat! Even the Diwali patakha post was amazing. That's how we want to see our actresses!” The comment section was also filled with laughing emojis, showcasing the fun response from her followers.

Recently, Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to extend her warm wishes for "Happy Dhanteras", emphasizing the need for a 'cracker-free Diwali' to protect animals. She shared beautiful photos on Instagram featuring herself in elegant navy blue Indian attire alongside her two adorable cats. In her heartfelt message, she urged her followers to reject fireworks if they love their furry companions, wishing them a joyous Dhanteras.

Additionally, she shared an intriguing tidbit: dogs and cats can hear sounds three to four times louder than humans. She humorously noted that no humans were harmed during the photoshoot, pairing her message with hashtags like #happydhanteras, #saynotopatakas, and #crackerfreediwali to promote awareness.

Nimrat Kaur's name has surfaced amid swirling divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, with some malicious gossip alleging an affair between Nimrat and Abhishek during the filming of Dasvi. However, these claims lack any credible evidence.

Since the rumors emerged, Nimrat has faced scrutiny on social media. In recent months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been the subjects of persistent speculation about their relationship, yet neither has addressed the situation publicly.

