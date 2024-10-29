Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and remaining cast to shoot final leg of film in Mumbai next? Here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 is one of the eagerly awaited films in Bollywood. The team was extensively shooting in Europe on a cruise, and several behind-the-scene pictures were leaving fans quite excited about the film. According to the latest report, the team is poised to kick off the final leg of the shoot including climax and an elaborate song in Mumbai early next month.

A recent report published in Mid-day has revealed that the team of Housefull 5 had an extensive shoot in Europe. After wrapping up the schedule, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and the remaining cast will start the final leg in Mumbai early next month which will include the climax and an elaborate song.

According to a source mentioned in the report, the team will be shooting at Chitrakoot Grounds for the last part of Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial venture.

“The set is being constructed to replicate sections of a luxury cruise, staying true to the movie’s theme. Over and above that, lavish sets are being erected to show the interiors of a bungalow. The climax will be shot here with the entire ensemble. Most crowd sequences have also been earmarked for this schedule,” the source was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, the report further mentions that Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt who couldn’t join the team in UK after visa rejection will also be joining the unit during this stint. Another source stated that the team of Housefull 5 has plans to wrap up the film before Christmas.

A 24-day shoot is left on paper with a song sequence lined up. “Since the set will take time to be made, the number will be canned only by early December,” the source shared.

The fifth installment in the beloved franchise has an impressive lineup of actors including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. In addition to this, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma will be taking pivotal roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

