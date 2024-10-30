EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk trailer set to release on November 5

Following three successful projects with Amitabh Bachchan, acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar is now pairing up with Abhishek Bachchan for an eagerly awaited new venture. Their film, I Want To Talk, has already sparked major excitement online since Abhishek dropped its teaser. Just as fans are buzzing about this dynamic pairing, we’ve learned exclusively that the film's official trailer will be launched on November 5.

Yes, you heard that right! We’ve exclusively learnt that Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film I Want To Talk is set to drop its much-anticipated trailer on November 5! The poster and teaser for Shoojit Sircar's film have already stirred up excitement among fans, making I Want To Talk one of the most awaited releases!

The makers previously unveiled a unique poster featuring Abhishek Bachchan in an unconventional look, sporting an open robe over cartoon-print pajamas that reveal a slight pot belly. Standing in a cluttered room and gazing off-camera with glasses on, the actor presents a quirky vibe that’s left fans intrigued.

check it out here!

Sharing this poster on Instagram, Abhishek captioned it, "Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then, a picture 'talks' a thousand words," adding a playful twist to the reveal.

In a recent teaser shared by Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan's character shines as a person who 'lives to talk' with an unstoppable optimism, embracing life’s challenges with an unwaveringly positive outlook. Shoojit introduced the teaser with a caption that reads, “We all know that one person who ~loves~ lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!”

Advertisement

The teaser itself offers a charming bobblehead of Abhishek placed in a car, while a voiceover of his character delivers a thought-provoking line: "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. Zinda hone mein aur marne mein mujhe bas yehi ek basic difference dikhta hai. Zinda log bol pate hai, mare hue, bol nahi pate. (The only basic difference I see between being alive and being dead is this: the living can speak, the dead cannot)."

I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 22, 2024. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan alongside Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goodard, and Johnny Lever.

This project marks Abhishek's first film since his role in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer, and it promises to showcase his versatility in an entirely new light.

ALSO READ: I Want To Talk Poster OUT: Abhishek Bachchan’s jaw-dropping physical transformation in Shoojit Sircar directorial leaves fans impressed