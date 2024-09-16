Vidya Balan pays tribute to MS Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary; fans manifest actress leading singer’s biopic

Vidya Balan’s heart is full as the actress has paid a wholesome photographic tribute to Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation of her shots while dressing up as the legendary singer. In a long note she attached alongside, Vidya expressed how it was her long-time cherished dream of 7 years to play M.S.Amma that finally came to reality.

September 16 marks the 108th birth anniversary of M.S.Subbulakshmi who was popularly referred to as the ‘Queen of Music’ by India’s first Prime Minister post-independence Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. It was Sarojini Naidu who used to call Subbulakshmi ‘Nightingale of India’. Vidya Balan started her note by mentioning that she feels extremely honored and overjoyed to have been able to do this.

Balan wrote, “This is a humble homage by Anu Parthasarathy (ace Costume Designer) and me to the legend M.S.Subbulakshmi - The Original Style icon, who carried off with great aplomb, an appearance that was a study in simplicity....” The actress revealed that the four sarees she wore were the same that M.S. Subbulakshmi owned and popularised between the 60s and 80s.

The Parineeta actress revealed that it was Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar (granddaughter-in-law of M.S.Subbulakshmi) who helped her a lot during the process. Vidya in her note further added, “If the rich, vibrant and unique sarees were one half of M.S.Amma’s appearance, the other half was the simple accessory ensemble including the traditional kumkumam and vibhuti on her forehead, the 2 distinctive nose pins on either side, and the mallipoo adorned kondai.”

Soon after this carousel went viral, several users took to the comment section and manifested Vidya Balan to play M.S. Subbulakshmi in her biopic. One user commented, “What an amazing tribute, @balanvidya. You should totally play her in a movie. Uncanny resemblance!” Another added, “Incredibly talented Vidya, and what a beautiful tribute now it’s time for the biopic which you only play.”

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar and will soon reprise her iconic character of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

