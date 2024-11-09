Vijay 69 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday starrer slice-of-life film on Netflix

The slice-of-life film Vijay 69 was released on Netflix on November 8, 2024. The comedy drama stars Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, and Mihir Ahuja. The netizens who have already watched the movie shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Read the 10 tweets in this piece to know what the audience is saying about the film before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens were filled with praise for the performances of Anupam Kher and Chunky Panday in Vijay 69. Many people found the story inspiring and heartwarming.

One person said, “Just watched Vijay69 with my family, and I have to say, it’s an amazing film. It’s a perfect family entertainer, packed with inspiration, motivation, comedy and the realities of life. Amazing acting by everyone, especially @AnupamPKher And @ChunkyThePanday. #Vijay69 #Netflix.”

Another user wrote, “#Vijay69: An inspirational story that age shouldn’t hinder your ambitions. @AnupamPKher @ChunkyThePanday two phenomenal actors.”

A netizen expressed, “@AnupamPKher sir, I have never seen your movie Saransh...but I can today truly understand why it is considered as one of your finest performances after watching #Vijay69. Brilliant script and astounding performances.... NEVER GIVE UP is the attitude everyone should carry…”

Another user mentioned, “#Vijay69, just saw this movie @AnupamPKher shows that age truly is just a number, in this movie about fulfilling your dreams at any age, its a must watch for all generations, hats off to all cast and crew! #Godbless.”

Advertisement

A tweet read, “Just watched Vijay 69 movie on Netflix. What a movie every scene is well written and well executed and emotional scenes touched heart. Worth watching movie. #Vijay69 #AnupamKher.”

One person reviewed, “@AnupamPKher Vijay 69, just watched this movie. Excellent presentation and acting by all the actors. The key takeaway is to live your life to the fullest. Be in the present and live the moment. I love it. Thank you Sir. You were just superb as always.”

Check out more reactions:

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Vijay 69 can be streamed on Netflix. The story is about a man who decides to compete in triathlon at the age of 69.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Honey Bunny Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-packed spy series