Vikrant Massey reveals why he left Rs 35 lakh per month TV contract; says Sheetal Thakur gave him money for audition

Vikrant Massey is currently reveling in the glowing praise and acclaim garnered by his 2023 film 12th Fail, which soared to new heights following its release on OTT. Vikrant's journey to success has been intriguing, marked by his initial rise to fame through television serials before making a transition to the silver screen. In a recent interview, Vikrant disclosed the reason behind his departure from a Rs 35 lakh per month contract during his tenure in television. He also shared how Sheetal Thakur played a supportive role by providing him with financial assistance for film auditions.

Vikrant Massey on leaving his TV job and Sheetal Thakur giving him money for film auditions

In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey opened up about his decision to leave behind a lucrative acting job in television, where he was earning Rs 35 lakh per month, in order to embark on a career in cinema.

Vikrant affirmed that he had earned a substantial sum through his television work, noting that he even purchased his first house by the age of 24. Nevertheless, he revealed his growing discomfort with the prevalence of regressive content on television. This discomfort, coupled with a desire to explore new opportunities, led him to contemplate a transition into cinema.

Despite achieving financial stability, Vikrant came to a profound realization: that monetary wealth alone couldn't guarantee a peaceful sleep. According to Vikrant, this epiphany struck him once he had fulfilled all his financial obligations to his parents and settled all debts.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his parents' reaction to his decision to transition from television to films, Vikrant shared, “My parents were surprised when I said that I want to restart in films.”

This reaction was understandable, given that he was earning a substantial income. Vikrant disclosed that at just 24 years old, he was pulling in Rs 35 lakh per month—a significant sum, especially for someone from a middle-class background. Despite having a lucrative contract in hand, he made the bold choice to exit television.

However, Vikrant's savings dwindled within a year, prompting a period of financial strain. During this time, Vikrant shared that his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Sheetal Thakur, provided him with pocket money for four to five months to facilitate his attendance at film auditions.

ALSO READ: Top 13 young Bollywood actors ruling audience's hearts: Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan