Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make heads turn in their cool off duty look post shoot; PHOTOS

Wednesday seemed to be quite a busy day for the paparazzi as several celebs stepped out for shoots. Earlier during the day, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were snapped by the paps candidly as they headed for an ad shoot in their get-ups. Now, after a busy day, Virat and Anushka freshened up and headed home in a casual avatar. Once again, the couple was papped as they left the studio after a shoot. Their off duty looks certainly will leave you impressed.

In the photos, at first, Anushka and Virat are seen walking towards their car with their masks on. Later, the couple took off their masks to pose for paps from a distance. In the photos, Anushka is seen clad in a white crop sweatshirt with black tights and sneakers. She left her hair open after the shoot. On the other hand, Virat is seen sporting a casual look in a pink tee with white shirts. The Indian skipper nailed his casual look and posed for paps with wife Anushka. The couple obliged the paps with photos before leaving for home.

Have a look:

Earlier, during the day, Virat's turbaned look for ad shoot from sets had gone viral on social media. Fans began wondering what the couple was shooting for. Meanwhile, Anushka has been occupied these days with the preparations for her role as a cricketer in Chakda 'Xpress. A couple of times, she has been snapped by the paps on the field as she trains to essay the role inspired by Jhulan Goswami. The film was announced earlier this year and it will mark Anushka's return to the screen after 2018.

Also Read|PICS: Virat Kohli sports a blue turban, Anushka Sharma goes ethnic as couple get snapped on shoot