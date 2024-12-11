Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 10-month-old son Akaay Kohli achieves THIS unique feat in 2024; find out

In February 2024, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy, and named him Akaay Kohli. After the announcement on social media, many people became curious about the meaning of the name. As a result, 10-month-old Akaay secured the second position in Google's Year in Search 2024 list under the 'Meaning' category. Meanwhile, All Eyes on Rafah took the top position. The remaining top search terms include cervical cancer and demure.

According to reports, Akaay is a Hindi word with Turkish roots, derived from the term "kaaya," which means body. In Sanskrit, Akaay refers to "anything or something that is without kaay," which translates to form or body.

Announcing the same on social media, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first crossed paths in 2013 while filming a commercial. They developed a close bond and fell in love but kept their relationship private. On December 11, 2017, they married in a small, intimate ceremony in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika Kohli, in January 2021.

Reports suggest that after the birth of their second child, Akaay Kohli, the couple relocated to London to enjoy a more private life away from the spotlight. They are frequently seen walking around and spending quality time with their children in the city.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has stepped back from acting for a while. Her last appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

However, she is now preparing for a major return with Chakda Xpress, a biographical film based on the life of cricket icon Jhulan Goswami. The film has generated much excitement and marks her comeback to the big screen after a break.

