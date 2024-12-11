PIC: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Chef Vikas Khanna at his New York restaurant; latter pens emotional post for superstar

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood legend but also a symbol of humility, with everyone praising his kindness. Chef Vikas Khanna recently shared an unseen picture with the superstar and recalled an emotional moment during their meeting at his New York restaurant. Vikas remembered how SRK held his hand and shared powerful words about the significance of his restaurant, representing their heritage, parents, and India—a sentiment that deeply moved Vikas, a once anxious child from Amritsar.

He said, “He became my hero for who he is. His voice. His patience. His confidence. His compassion. His friendship. To hold back my tears, I looked up the glass ceiling & saw the clear crescent of moon watching over me.”

Vikas reminisced about their conversation, where the Jawan actor shared that Bungalow represented their shared heritage. He also mentioned how, to hold back tears, he looked up and saw the crescent moon, finding comfort in the idea that those we've lost continue to watch over us. The chef dedicated the post to him, thanking him for his impactful words and support.

Earlier, during Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration, Vikas Khanna shared a heartwarming post about the actor on X. When SRK replied, Khanna couldn't contain his excitement and quickly shared a screenshot on Instagram.

In his message, Khanna praised him for his humility, reflecting on the honor of cooking for both his mother and the superstar at his New York restaurant, Bungalow. He described King Khan as a symbol of pride, love, and cultural heritage, expressing deep emotion over the actor's visit and the meaningful words he shared.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki and is now gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this film will feature SRK alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The project is set to begin production in the coming weeks. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander will be creating the music for King.

