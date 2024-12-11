Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s matching airport looks in black outfits are proof that couple goals begin with style

Bollywood’s darling duo— Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, is back from their cozy anniversary trip, and their airport looks are fab, just like their chemistry. These two not only win hearts with their love but also with their chic style. If you are looking for travel outfit inspiration to match with your bae while keeping it effortlessly chic, take notes from Katrina and Vicky and learn how to travel in style.

Katrina decided to go for a complete black base: a crew neck top teamed with similar cargo bottoms. The relaxed fit of the pants, even with functional side pockets, gave her look a cool edge while keeping things comfy for the flight. She elevated the outfit with a statement beige trench coat that was the highlight of her outfit.

The long coat boasts wide collars and full-length sleeves and an open front with a zipper closure, which further sprinkles elegance over its design. Front pockets with the comfort fit made it all-the-more-practical and stylish—it was lovely not just for traveling, but also for layering in colder months.

Katrina Kaif kept it minimal but made an impact with her accessories. She sported oversized dark sunglasses. She chose classic Converse sneakers, giving a sporty flair to an otherwise sleek ensemble, something that is appropriate for extended walks in the airport or dashing to board a flight.

Her beauty game was simple yet effective. Katrina sported her usual straight hair open. A light swipe of pink lip balm gave them a fresh, hydrated look; one really doesn't need a full face of make-up to slay a travel look.

Vicky Kaushal's airport outfit was simple, yet impactful as he wore a black sweater which looked stylish. He teamed it with beige cargo pants, creating a rugged, tough look. The entire outfit was very neutral, perfectly balanced and travel-ready yet classic.

Vicky didn't stop at basic. His accessories elevated his entire outfit. A black baseball cap for a sporty look and oversized black sunglasses to get that cool sophisticated look, coupled with crisp white sneakers and maximum comfort throughout the day.

But the pièce de résistance? His signature chevron moustache. It added a dash of old-school charm and complemented his overall cool-guy vibe.

Their airport style has a refreshing quality due to its balance of comfort and coordination. They didn't try to match but picked complementary colors and casual basics. So when you book tickets for your next trip as a couple, think about what to wear as well as where to go!

