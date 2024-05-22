Virat Kohli receives security threat; RCB cancels practice session before playoff match: REPORT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is geared up for the IPL 2024 Eliminator contest against Rajasthan Royals (RR). But before this, a report claimed that the franchise had to cancel its practice session before the start of the match due to a security issue.

Virat Kohli reportedly received a serious security threat before the match, resulting in RCB abandoning the practice session.

Virat Kohli receives security threat before RCB's playoff match

According to a report from Anandabazaar Patrika, the franchise canceled the press conference as well as the practice session on the eve of the Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals due to the security threat to Virat Kohli.

As per the report, the Gujarat Police hinted that Virat's security was the primary reason behind the cancellation of the practice session and the press conference. The good news is that the police reportedly arrested 4 people from Ahmedabad over suspicion of terrorist activity.

RCB was ready to practice at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 21), before the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 22) but it was canceled due to this dire situation.

Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer stated, "Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority. RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice."

Security arrangements strengthened outside RCB's team hotel

The report also mentioned that the police immediately strengthened the security arrangements outside RCB's team hotel. Not only this but also IPL-accredited members were reportedly not allowed to enter the team hotel.

Apart from these, a 'green corridor' was said to be applied for the Rajasthan Royals to reach the training ground. Strict security measures are also expected to be taken for the IPL 2024 Eliminator between RCB and RR on Wednesday (May 22) too.

