War 2: Kiara Advani and director Ayan Mukerji twin in white as they spend ‘Holy Sunday’ in Italy; don’t miss Wake Up Sid reference

Kiara Advani is gearing up to appear in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filming is currently underway in Italy, creating a buzz of excitement among fans. In the meantime, the actress has taken the internet by storm by sharing her first selfie with the director, adding a touch of Wake Up Sid to the mix.

Today, on October 6, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and shared a stunning selfie with War 2 director Ayan Mukerji. The duo twinned in white as they spent a ‘Holy Sunday’ together. In the picture, while Kiara was seen in a white suit with her head covered with a matching dupatta, Ayan was also seen in a white outfit with a matching scarf wrapped around him.

"Holy Sunday@ayanmukerji" followed by nerd and halo smiley face emoji. She also added Wake Up Sid’s beloved song, Iktara, in the background.

Earlier, Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that Anil Kapoor will also be seen in War 2.

One of the highly-anticipated films in the making, War 2 will be the sixth film in the spy universe created by YRF. The initial films in the spy universe include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The post-credit sequence of last year’s Diwali release, Tiger 3, offered a glimpse of Hrithik’s return as Kabir in War 2.

While the first part of War was directed by Siddharth Anand, the sequel to the 2019 release will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025, a day prior to India’s Independence Day.

Earlier, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one will be a little darker and gritty.”

