WATCH: Akshay Kumar mesmerizes guests as he sings Mujh Mein Tu song from Special 26 at wedding; showers love on bride & groom

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He was seen in multiple films in 2024 and has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. Amid his hectic schedule, Akshay graced a wedding and mesmerized the guests by singing the song Mujh Mein Tu from his film Special 26. He was also seen showering love on the bride and groom.

Today, December 4, 2024, a fan page of Akshay Kumar on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the actor performing at a recent wedding. He looked extremely dapper in an all-black outfit. Akshay wore a chic trench coat and trousers paired with black shoes. He accessorized his look with a silver chain.

In the video, Akshay could be seen standing on the stage with one hand in his pocket and the other holding a mic. He started singing Mujh Mein Tu as the crowd cheered. He then moved towards the bride and groom, who were sitting on the stage. Akshay stood behind them and continued his song.

The caption of the post read, “#AkshayKumar singing a song at a wedding last week.”

Watch the video here!

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again, where he reprised his role as Veer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cast also featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Akshay’s next movie is Sky Force. It is based on true events and will showcase India's first and deadliest airstrike. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the makers are targeting a release date of January 24, 2025.

A source close to the development shared, “Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and the team feel that Sky Force is the perfect film for the Republic Day period. It's high on action, drama, emotions, and thrills, and on top of it, it has a lot of patriotism as well. It's set against the backdrop of India's first-ever air strike on Pakistan, and the film has shaped up very well.”

Apart from this, Akshay has an untitled film on C. Sankaran Nair, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and many other projects.

