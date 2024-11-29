Singham Again OTT Release: Ajay Devgn-led Cop Universe film to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

Singham Again, the highly anticipated installment of the Cop Universe, was released in theaters on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. The film is led by Ajay Devgn and has a stellar cast. After entertaining the audience in cinemas, it has now been learned that the movie is set to drop digitally. It will reportedly be released on OTT on December 27, 2024.

According to a recent report in the Times of India, Singham Again is expected to release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 27, 2024. This gives the viewers the opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. They can either watch it for the first time or relive the experience.

However, it should be noted that official confirmation regarding the film’s digital release is still awaited.

Singham Again is the fifth installment in the Cop Universe and the sequel to Singham Returns. The film contains references to the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham follows the legend to save his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) from a menacing terrorist, Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor. Jackie Shroff is also seen as having a negative role.

Ranveer Singh returns as Simmba, while Akshay Kumar makes an appearance as Veer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone is introduced as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, and Tiger Shroff plays the role of ACP Satya.

Watch the film’s trailer here!

The action thriller is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty. The screenplay is written by Yunus Sajawal, Abhijeet Khuman, Kshitij Patwardhan, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandkumar, and Rohit Shetty.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty reacted to the movie entering the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club. He said, "As numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is, like Rohit also said, that we survive on acceptability and love from the audiences, so when you get that, then you do not tend to go towards numbers, and that's what you want."

Singham Again was released in theaters on November 1, 2024, when it clashed with the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

