WATCH: Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor sits on grandmother Soni Razdan's lap inside car as they enjoy day out

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. The little munchkin often gets clicked enjoying a day out with her parents, aunt, and grandmothers. Likewise, today, August 8, Raha was seen inside a car with her nani (grandmother) Soni Razdan as they were enjoying quality time together.

A video on Instagram shows Soni Razdan sitting with her granddaughter Raha Kapoor inside a car. The adorable duo stepped out to enjoy a day out. The clip also gave a peek into how cutely Raha sat on her nani's lap. Alia Bhatt's munchkin wore a white outfit while Soni donned a white-and-pink outfit.

A few months ago, one video on Instagram showed Alia's daughter Raha exiting the car with her aunty Shaheen Bhatt. The munchkin held her masi tightly as she was in the latter's arms. Raha wore a white outfit and her hair was tied in two buns. Shaheen dressed in a pink kurta while Soni Razdan wore an animal-printed outfit. The trio was seen entering the lift in the video.

Raha often gets clicked visiting the under-construction site of the new house with her parents Alia and Ranbir. Her grandmother Neetu Kapoor also sometimes joins them.

Speaking to Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared the idea of romance and revealed that he does not want to hurt his wife, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

He said, "I wouldn't want my woman to be with somebody else, so I won't be able to accept that so it's only fair that the same person expects the same from me. I don't want to hurt the person I love, don't want to hurt Alia and my daughter, so I would definitely not do anything which ever make them question me."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her movie Jigra. The prison-break action thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024. This film also marks Alia’s first collaboration with The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Apart from this, she also has Alpha and Love & War.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside his wife and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana co-starring Sai Pallavi.

