WATCH: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday reveals how son River ‘avoids nap time’ and it is way too relatable

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, is currently basking in the joys of motherhood. She welcomed her first child, River, with her husband Ivor McCray on June 24. Alanna had shared her pregnancy journey with her social media followers and has now been posting adorable glimpses of her baby boy. In a new video, Alanna showed how her son avoided his nap time, and it is way too relatable.

Today, August 4, 2024, Alanna Panday took to Instagram and shared a cute video in which she was seen sitting on an armchair with her newborn in her arms. She was dressed in a white hoodie, while River wore a green outfit. Alanna was trying to make him sleep, but the baby was just looking above him. The video said, “My newborn avoiding nap time to take in & appreciate the view.” Then the clip showed “The view” which was just the ceiling fan.

In the caption, Alanna wrote, “Everything is interesting during nap time.”

Have a look at her post!

The comments section was filled with people resonating with Alanna’s post. One person said, “I have noticed many babies getting sooo attracted to the fan spinning,” while another wrote, “All of them do this i tell u my son loves watching the fan.”

Alanna’s mother, Deanne Panday, gushed over her grandson, saying, “He’s a cutie .. love him so much.” A comment read, “Yourr babieee my godd! Adorable,” and another stated, “How cute.” Many others conveyed their love for the mother-son duo by leaving red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, Alanna and her husband Ivor McCray shared a long vlog on YouTube in which they revealed the full name of their child as Edward Ivor ‘River’ McCray VI. The vlog captured special moments from the day he was born.

Ananya Panday had also expressed her happiness over the birth of her nephew. When the new parents officially announced the arrival of their baby on Instagram, Ananya shared it on her Stories and said, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

ALSO READ: Ileana D’Cruz drops heartwarming PIC with son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turns one: ‘A whole year ago’