WATCH; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's message for fans ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are undoubtedly two of the biggest action heroes in Bollywood. It is going to be a blast for all their fans to witness these two come together on the silver screen and do action in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Well, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the entire team of the film will jet off to Jordan to shoot a song sequence. As the team is already there, the actors will be missing out on the important Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. But, Akshay and Tiger made sure to send out a special message for the fans who are excited for the pran Pratishtha ceremony today.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s special message on Ram Mandir’s inauguration

Taking to their Instagram, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have shared a video. The two actors sit together looking happy and refreshing. Akshay dressed in a yellow zipper hoodie, while Tiger dressed in a beige colored tee start the message with a Jai Shree Ram chant. The Welcome actor said that today is a big day for all the Ram Bhakts as after a lot of waiting Lord Ram is finally returning to his home in Ayodhya. Tiger continues that we all have heard so much about this since childhood and for us to see the historic moment and live the moment is a big deal. He also added that they are waiting for the moment when they can light the diyas and celebrate the festival. Both the actors then send out wishes for the special day to everyone.

Sharing this video, Akshay Kumar captioned it by writing, “श्री राम की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पावन दिन पर आप सब को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। जय श्री राम”

Watch the video:

Akshay Kumar to miss Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

As per reports in ETimes, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar might miss the special occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolding in Ayodhya today, January 22. Reportedly, Akshay has communicated his prior commitment to the event organizers, citing the ongoing combination shoot with the film's producers as a hindrance to his attendance.

