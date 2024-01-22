Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What is the significance of 84-second Pran Pratishtha Muhurat today?

In the heartland of Ayodhya, a solemn and historic event is ready to unfold as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graces the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol. This ceremony, which lasts only 84 seconds during the auspicious muhurta, is profoundly important because it emphasizes brevity on a spiritually significant occasion as per India Today.

Prime Minister Modi's role in the ceremony

The countdown to the magnificent 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began with the expectation of around 7,000 dignitaries, who gathered to witness a moment engraved in the spiritual fabric of Ayodhya. The rigorous planning behind this ceremony is seen in the exact timing of the auspicious muhurta, which lasts exactly 84 seconds. This brief yet profound window adds a distinct depth to the consecration, expressing the essence of spirituality in fleeting moments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm during the 'Abhijit muhurta,' adding to the divine tapestry. His over four-hour participation in Ayodhya today demonstrates the historical significance of this occasion. The journey begins with his special flight arriving at Ayodhya airport at 10:25 a.m., signaling the start of a perfectly planned schedule.

Advertisement

The scholarly determination of consecration time

Notably, scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi selected the consecration time for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This scholarly precision provides an intellectual dimension to the spiritual tapestry, emphasizing the combination of tradition and understanding in the event's execution. The scholarly guidance guarantees that every moment of the 84-second muhurta is treated with the respect it deserves.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' event will feature over 150 saints and religious leaders from 150 different traditions, as well as 50 representatives from indigenous, forest-dwelling, coastal, island-dwelling, and tribal traditions. This broad involvement emphasizes the ceremony's inclusive aspect, bringing together the vast cultural and spiritual diversity found in Ayodhya's tapestry.

Ceremonial address and post-event agenda

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the dignitaries. Following the ceremony, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Gopal Das will deliver the customary address, giving spiritual resonance to the proceedings. At around 2:10 p.m., the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the 'Kuber Tila' in Ayodhya, putting his tour to a symbolic closure before returning to Delhi.

As Ayodhya prepares to witness the emergence of a spiritual milestone, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony captures not just the dedication of an idol, but also the union of tradition, spirituality, and diversity. The 84-second auspicious muhurta, led by scholarly precision, raises the ceremony to a level where time becomes a conduit for spiritual resonance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence gives a contemporary perspective to this historic occasion, connecting the past and present in Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pran Pratishtha Ceremony timings, Aarti Schedule, Darshan, and more to know