Dalip Tahil Birthday: When Baazigar actor recalled how Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘besotted’ fan asked why he hit him in film

The romantic thriller Baazigar is one of the most popular Bollywood movies. Dalip Tahil received immense appreciation for his role as the antagonist. On the special occasion of the actor’s birthday today, October 30, 2024, let's throwback to the moment when he revealed that a ‘besotted’ Shah Rukh Khan fan once asked why he beat him in the film.

In an old episode on the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, Dalip Tahil talked about playing negative roles. Regarding the audience hating such a character, Tahil stated that it was a ‘compliment’ because it meant that he did his job so well that they hated him.

He then shared an interesting anecdote from when he encountered a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Tahil recalled that it happened at the Heathrow Airport in London when he was about to go to the boarding area. The actor revealed that a girl approached him and asked, ‘Why did you beat Shah Rukh Khan so much?’

Tahil explained, “She was clearly and totally besotted and in love with Shah Rukh.” He shared that even he felt ‘terrible’ after the way she said that to him. Tahil revealed that he told her that Shah Rukh also hit him in the movie. He reminisced about her response, which was, ‘That doesn’t matter. You’re the bad guy. He’s going to hit you. But why did you do this to him?’

Dalip Tahil mentioned that such things impacted people a lot, especially those who are ‘vulnerable.’

Baazigar was released in 1993. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Ajay Sharma, an anti-hero who wants to take revenge from a businessman, Madan Chopra, portrayed by Dalip Tahil. Ajay fools Chopra’s daughters in order to destroy his family.

The cast also includes Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Rakhee, and Johny Lever. The movie marked the first collaboration between SRK and Kajol, who went on to become one of the most loved reel couples in Bollywood. Baazigar received a lot of acclaim for its story, suspense, music, and acting performances. It was also a huge box office success.

