Diljit Dosanjh shares excitement ahead of his Dil-Luminati Tour performance in National Capital; asks ‘Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai’: PICS

Diljit Dosanjh has been ruling the hearts of the audience in India as well as the world with his music. The singer has been performing across different countries as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, and now he is ready to kick off the Indian leg. Sharing new pictures, Diljit expressed his excitement ahead of his concert in the National Capital. He even playfully asked what the weather in Delhi was saying.

Today, October 25, 2024, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures as he prepared to kick off the Dil-Luminati Tour in India. Looking dapper in a denim jacket and pants, he posed in front of an airplane with his arms spread. There were some glimpses of him sitting inside the plane as well when he arrived in Delhi.

The caption of the post read, “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai (What is the weather of Delhi saying?),” accompanied by a smiling face with sunglasses emoji. He further mentioned, “DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

Diljit also posted an Instagram story showcasing the inside of the plane. He used the song Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the film Purab Aur Paschim in the background of the story. Conveying the feeling of patriotism and love for his country, he wrote ‘INDIA’ and used a sticker of the tricolor.

Have a look at the post and his story!

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section of Diljit Dosanjh’s post with their enthusiasm for his upcoming performance. One person used the singer’s trademark line and said, “Punjabi aagyeeeee takeover karnnnn.” Another user wrote, “Dilli k mausam me bs excitement hai.”

A netizen expressed, “Canttttt wait to seeee you Day 2.... Already met you so many times in dreammmm. This is getting crazyyyy nowwwwww.” Many others showered their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh was seen in the heist comedy Crew earlier this year. Later, he portrayed the titular character in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Amar Singh Chamkila. He is all set to star in the comedy film No Entry 2. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he will be joining Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in the Anees Bazmee directorial.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan recalls waiting outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to get his glimpse: ‘I had seen him only in the car...'