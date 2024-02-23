WATCH: Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s special gesture for paps at airport is winning hearts

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently got married in a grand ceremony in Goa on Feb 21, following a few years of dating. Surrounded by their loved ones, they officially became husband and wife. Their wedding pictures and videos have been widely shared online. Now, a few days after their wedding, the newlyweds have returned to Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani distribute treats among the paparazzi

Today, on February 23, the newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally returned back to Mumbai from their dreamy Goa wedding. After arriving, the lovebirds were seen distributing treats among the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

In the photos, Rakul appeared stunning in a lovely yellow anarkali suit adorned with intricate earrings and flawless makeup. She styled her hair in loose, wavy curls, and her pink choora enhanced her elegance. Meanwhile, Jackky looked dashing in an ivory kurta pajama paired with beige shoes, perfectly complementing Rakul's attire.

The couple was also spotted posing together in front of the paparazzi before distributing treats to them.

Watch Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani posted their wedding video on Instagram, set to the song Bin Tere. The video is a magical display, capturing the couple's bliss during their celebration. Both the bride and groom are seen dancing and enjoying their wedding day to the fullest, creating a captivating visual for viewers. The video provides a charming peek into the couple's joy and the lively ambiance of their wedding, showcasing the love and happiness shared on this memorable day.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's first appearance after wedding

Recently wedded Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first appearance after the wedding in Goa, showing a relaxed vibe on Nickky Bhagnani's Instagram. The couple, done with their wedding festivities, looked comfortable in a photo shared by Jackky’s brother. Rakul wore a floral jumpsuit while Jackky opted for a floral beach shirt and shorts, showcasing a more relaxed style after their elaborate wedding in Goa. The picture offers a peek into the newlyweds enjoying a peaceful moment, capturing the essence of their post-wedding happiness in a casual setting.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's honeymoon plans

In a recent interview with ANI, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani also revealed details about the couple’s honeymoon plans in a humorous manner. He said, “Bade miyan (Vashu) ka order hai jaise hi film release hogi dusre din flight pakdo aur ek mahine ke liye honeymoon karke aao (As soon as the film is released, it's Bade Miyan's order to catch a flight the next day and enjoy a month-long honeymoon).”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with a vibrant dhol night, marking the beginning of their joyful celebrations. To seek blessings for their upcoming marriage, the couple visited Siddhivinayak Temple, where they offered their wedding invitation and prayed earnestly for a lifetime of happiness together.

Upon arriving in Goa accompanied by their families, the celebrations persisted with lively haldi and mehendi ceremonies, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The highlight was an animated sangeet, complete with energetic dance performances that lit up the stage. The following day witnessed the couple professing their vows in a picturesque beachside wedding, solidifying their love in a memorable celebration of unity and joy.

