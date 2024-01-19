WATCH: Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui exchange warm hug and pose together at Main Atal Hoon screening

Whenever actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi are spotted together, cinephiles are reminded of the two-part epic dark comedy crime film Gangs of Wasseypur in which they showcased their talents together. Well, the two method actors met with the same warmth yesterday at the special screening of Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi hug each other at Main Atal Hoon screening

After enjoying the success of Fukrey 3 and getting praised for Kadak Singh, Pankaj Tripathi is back on the big screen with a biographical film titled Main Atal Hoon. As the movie is set to release theatrically on January 19, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. At the star-studded event, celebs like Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Chhabra, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others were spotted.

But what got everyone’s attention was the way Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui greeted each other. In a video, the two seasoned actors can be seen exchanging warm tight hugs with wide smiles at the screening. They even held hands and enquired about their well-being before posing next to each other for the shutterbugs.

About Main Atal Hoon

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and penned by Rishi Virmanu, the biopic is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, it also stars Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Payal Nair, and many other talented artists. The movie chronicles the life and political career of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

Tripathi tried his hands in multiple movies as a supporting actor before he finally got his dues with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. From it, there was no looking back for him. He was then seen in films like Fukrey, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Fukrey Returns, Stree, Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 83, OMG 2, Fukrey 3 and others. Last year, he was also awarded the National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor in the film Mimi. He will be next seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 with Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana followed by Metro In Dino.

