WATCH: Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui exchange warm hug and pose together at Main Atal Hoon screening
Pankaj Tripathi’s biographical film titled Main Atal Hoon is set to release theatrically on January 19. He will be next seen in Stree 2 and Metro In Dino.
Whenever actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi are spotted together, cinephiles are reminded of the two-part epic dark comedy crime film Gangs of Wasseypur in which they showcased their talents together. Well, the two method actors met with the same warmth yesterday at the special screening of Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi hug each other at Main Atal Hoon screening
After enjoying the success of Fukrey 3 and getting praised for Kadak Singh, Pankaj Tripathi is back on the big screen with a biographical film titled Main Atal Hoon. As the movie is set to release theatrically on January 19, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. At the star-studded event, celebs like Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Chhabra, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others were spotted.
But what got everyone’s attention was the way Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui greeted each other. In a video, the two seasoned actors can be seen exchanging warm tight hugs with wide smiles at the screening. They even held hands and enquired about their well-being before posing next to each other for the shutterbugs.
Take a look:
About Main Atal Hoon
Directed by Ravi Jadhav and penned by Rishi Virmanu, the biopic is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, it also stars Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Payal Nair, and many other talented artists. The movie chronicles the life and political career of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Pankaj Tripathi’s work front
Tripathi tried his hands in multiple movies as a supporting actor before he finally got his dues with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. From it, there was no looking back for him. He was then seen in films like Fukrey, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Fukrey Returns, Stree, Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 83, OMG 2, Fukrey 3 and others. Last year, he was also awarded the National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor in the film Mimi. He will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 with Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana followed by Metro In Dino.
ALSO READ: Main Atal Hoon Review: Pankaj Tripathi starrer is an uninspiring cinematic execution of an inspiring journey
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more