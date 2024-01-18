Main Atal Hoon Review: Pankaj Tripathi starrer is an uninspiring cinematic execution of an inspiring journey

pinkvilla
Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2: Spoilers from the Manga; Release Date, Where to Watch & More

Meet Mehndi Wala Ghar Cast: From Vibha Chibber, Rushad Rana to Karan Mehra; check out FULL LIST

What did Jerod Mayo say about being the first black head coach in Patriots history and how did NFL fans react to it?

Sonu Sood becomes latest victim of deep fake, urges fans to be 'vigilant' of cybercriminals

TBMAUJ Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals she was supposed to work with Shahid Kapoor 8 years ago; opens up on her robotic role

'Reminds me of The Undertaker and Vader': WWE fans react to Grayson Waller threatening to beat up disrespectful Australian talk show crew

Michael Oher Net Worth - How much is 'The Blind Side' Michael Oher worth in 2024?

Mahhi Vij treats fans with glimpse of her new and cozy abode; shares decorating it simply aesthetic

Malaikottai Vaaliban Trailer OUT: Mohanlal stars as an undefeatable wrestler living in a timeless period tale
Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2: Spoilers from the Manga; Release Date, Where to Watch & More

Sonu Sood becomes latest victim of deep fake, urges fans to be 'vigilant' of cybercriminals

TBMAUJ Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals she was supposed to work with Shahid Kapoor 8 years ago; opens up on her robotic role

Malaikottai Vaaliban Trailer OUT: Mohanlal stars as an undefeatable wrestler living in a timeless period tale

Top 10 Netflix Crime Documentaries To Add To Your Watchlist Amid Release Of American Nightmare

What Is The True Story Behind Netflix's Newest Crime Documentary 'American Nightmare'? Find Out Here

Was Richard Simmons' New Biopic Made With His Approval? The Reclusive 80s Fitness Instructor Reveals In Rare Public Statement

What Is Going On With King Charles III and Kate Middleton's Health? The Royals To Recover From Their Conditions In Coming Months

Top 8 bankable actresses to watch out for 2024: Nayanthara, Shruti Haasan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu
What did Jerod Mayo say about being the first black head coach in Patriots history and how did NFL fans react to it?

‘Reminds me of The Undertaker and Vader’: WWE fans react to Grayson Waller threatening to beat up disrespectful Australian talk show crew

Michael Oher Net Worth - How much is ‘The Blind Side’ Michael Oher worth in 2024?

Real reason why Jason Kelce wants to retire from NFL revealed: Report

Who is Vince McMahon’s favorite wrestler? How wrestling legend influenced WWE patriarch’s idea of a top star

“An absolute legend”: Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce stopping by McDonald to drop off a jersey for his favorite employee

James Harden responds to rumors that he wants to end his NBA career with Clippers

Blake Griffin's Dating History - Romancing Kendall Jenner and Dating Long Time Girlfriend Francesca Aiello

Conor McGregor Net Worth - How much is the UFC superstar Worth as of 2024?
Apink’s Eunji’s 59-year-old stalker who followed her for 3 years sentenced to probation, fined 100,000 KRW

A Shop for Killers Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Dong Wook is impressive in poignant role, Kim Hye Joon seems promising

Goblin’s Kim Go Eun in talks to star alongside Jeon Do Yeon in upcoming thriller drama The Price of Confession

‘You shouldn’t have such taste:’ Sweet Home 2 star Lee Jin Wook’s hysterical reply to fans’ marriage proposals

She Would Never Know turns 3: Shedding light on key characters of Rowoon-Won Ji Ah’s office romance drama

Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo and Im Sae Mi's Wonderful World raises anticipation for thriller with first script reading; See PICS

BTS' Jungkook historically reigns on Billboard 200 charts for 10th consecutive week with GOLDEN

‘ARMY gave me a lot of strength’: BTS' Jimin's dad shares sweet letter, idol’s photo from military graduation

Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace: Jang Dong Yoon and Shin Eun Soo to take lead in historical K-drama; reports
Kriti Sanon gives modern twist to ‘lady in noir’ with comfy streetwear airport look

Bored with plain kurta sets? Try Palak Tiwari-approved floral printed kurta set worth Rs. 5K

Mohey's Bridal Lehenga Collection: Tradition Meets Contemporary Pizzaz

Mini bags: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; oh-so-hot accessory trend celebrities can’t get enough of

Janhvi Kapoor vs Pooja Hegde Fashion Face-off: Who wore the sheer silver sequinned gown better?

6 Celeb-approved kurta sets for Republic Day 2024, from Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari

Sanya Malhotra wears Rs 1,09,454 sheer black mini dress and tops it with hottest going-out essential

Sonam Kapoor embraces avant-garde glamor in black blazer set with statement feather detailing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs Amy Jackson: Who wore the red Krésha Bajaj pre-stitched saree with side slit better?
Main Atal Hoon movie poster

Main Atal Hoon Movie Review

Hindi

Drama
Biography

19 Jan 2024

Main Atal Hoon Review: Pankaj Tripathi starrer is an uninspiring cinematic execution of an inspiring journey

Planning to watch Main Atal Hoon this weekend? Read Pinkvilla’s review of this Pankaj Tripathi starrer.

by Avinash Lohana

Published on Jan 18, 2024   |  08:33 PM IST  |  1.3K
Pinkvilla

Main Atal Hoon Review: Pankaj Tripathi starrer is an uninspiring cinematic execution of an inspiring journey

Name: Main Atal Hoon

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi,Piyush Mishra

Rating: 1.5

Plot 

Ravi Jadhav’s Main Atal Hoon narrates the inspiring story of India’s Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, played by Pankaj Tripathi. From his younger days in Gwalior to becoming the country’s Prime Minister, the movie chronicles many ups and downs from his life in this two hour and nineteen minutes narrative. 

What works?

It is Pankaj Tripathi’s stand out performance that salvages the rather monotonous screenplay of Main Atal Hoon. His chemistry in some of the initial scenes with Piyush Mishra truly stand out, and some of his speech sequences including the one set in the Ramlila Maidan are the high points of the film. These sequences are ably supported by an impactful background score composed by Monty Sharma.

Furthermore, the film opens on an interesting note, but then soon gets lost amidst a series of anecdotes, which not only impacts the screenplay from a story point of view, but also the pace of the narrative. The film does slightly pick up in the second half but still with an uneven graph of storytelling. 

Production designer Sandeep Ravade’s work is in sync with the story, while Sachin Lovalekar’s costume styling is on point, and so is Kavish Sinha’s casting. 

What doesn’t work? 

It is the cluttered screenplay written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, and poorly executed by the latter which is a major letdown of Main Atal Hoon. The makers have tried to add a lot of anecdotes from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life with obviously the right intent to highlight as many of his significant contributions and sacrifices, but in doing so they have ripped apart the soul of the narrative, thus barring the audience from emotionally connecting to the story. Besides the weak writing, editor Bunty Nagi also fails to save the movie on the editing table. 

Lawrence DCunha’s cinematography is underwhelming, and so is Salim - Sulaiman, Payal Dev, Kailash Kher and Amitraj’s music. Lighting in some of the close up scenes is also not up to the mark.

The climax as well is rushed, and once again just ends up being anecdotal minus any impact, almost like we usually see in a documentary. 

Performances

Pankaj Tripathi is extraordinary as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and it is true that probably no one could have played the part better than him. Piyush Mishra in his limited screen time will steal your hearts (like he always does with his performances). Raja Rameshkumar Sevak as LK Advani and Payal Nair as Indira Gandhi have lived up to their parts, and so have the rest of the supporting cast.

Final Verdict

Pankaj Tripathi’s Ravi Jadhav directed Main Atal Hoon fails to do justice to a truly inspiring journey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Avinash Lohana

Avinash Lohana

Journalist

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite line, if you know, you know! A ...

Read more

