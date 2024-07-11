Watch: Ranveer Singh gives long hug to Deepika Padukone; does Hrithik Roshan’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena step in unseen Fighter BTS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They never fail to show their love and support for each other, be it during their public appearances or on social media. Ranveer has also visited his ladylove on the sets of her films to surprise her as well. He's such a green flag!

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor had visited Deepika on the sets of her 2024 film Fighter during the shooting of the song Sher Khul Gaye. Now, an unseen BTS video has surfaced on the internet that showcases the couple’s love-filled moments. Ranveer even performed Hrithik Roshan’s signature dance step in front of him.

Ranveer Singh’s heartwarming moments with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan on Fighter sets

Recently, the makers of the action thriller film Fighter shared a behind-the-scenes video from when Ranveer Singh made a special appearance on the sets. The video quickly went viral on X (Twitter) as the fans gushed over the heartwarming moments.

In the one-minute clip, Ranveer was seen meeting the crew members and then grooving to the song Sher Khul Gaye with a choreographer. His energy was palpable as he added his own charming touch to the steps. He also did the signature step of the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in Hrithik Roshan’s presence.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone did the Sher Khul Gaye hook step together as well. The former was seen playfully apologizing to Hrithik, who is the dancing king of Bollywood. Amidst all the fun, Ranveer picked up his wife in his arms, giving her a long hug and kiss, setting major husband goals.

Ranveer Singh’s review of Deepika Padukone’s performance in Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was released in theaters on June 27. In early July, Ranveer Singh stepped out for a date night with his mom-to-be wife, and they watched the film together. He couldn’t stop gushing over Deepika’s performance and heaped praise on her in his review.

Ranveer said, “As for my baby, @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you.” He also lauded the work of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and director Nag Ashwin.

