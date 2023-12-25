WATCH: Sajid Khan says Arbaaz Khan is ‘very happy’ after marrying Sshura Khan; ‘Dil se boht khush hu’

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been making headlines after rumors of them dating and getting married spread like wildfire. Earlier today, the couple put all the rumors to rest after they got married in a private ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma’s home. Sajid Khan, who attended the wedding ceremony, expressed his happiness at the couple’s wedding.

Sajid Khan reacts to Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding

Yesterday when during an event the media asked Arbaaz Khan ‘Kal kahan aana hai’ he shushed them with a blushing smile. Well, the actor is now married to his ladylove, celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan. Surrounded by family and close friends, the couple got married in a Nikah ceremony. Among the many celebs who arrived at the event was actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan. While exiting the venue after witnessing the couple get into matrimony, he spoke to the media and expressed his happiness.

While speaking to the media at the venue, the Housefull director said, “I’m very happy. Arbaaz is very happy. She’s very nice girl, he’s a nice guy. I wish them all the best. Dil se both khush hu k dost ki shaadi hai. I could not spend more than two hours with them. Pura pariwaar both khush hai, dost both khush hai. Bachpan k dost hai, saree dost bachpan k hai jo mile. Like reunion hua hai.”

Advertisement

Celebs at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Even though it was a private affair at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house, many Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance. The entire family was there to wish the couple including Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan and mothers Salma Khan and Helen, his son Arhaan Khan, sister Alvira Khan with husband Anil Agnihotri, brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan arrived with his younger son Yohan.

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani were among the first guests entering the premises looking gorgeous. Others who came were Varun Sharma, Iulia Vantur, filmmaker Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh with kids.

As per reports, Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik, and the late Satish Kaushik.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are married now; Raveena Tandon drops unseen video congratulating newlyweds