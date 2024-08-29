WATCH: Salman Khan hugs young fan on stage as he touches his feet at Ganesh Chaturthi event

Salman Khan, who will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar, enjoys a massive fan following around the globe. Salman has a soft spot for children and often showcases his gentle side while interacting with young ones, whether they are from his family or little admirers in general. The superstar recently attended a Ganesh Chaturthi event in Mumbai. A video of Salman hugging a young fan and the latter touching his feet has caught our attention on Instagram.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen standing on the stage. Salman opens his arms as he welcomes a young kid walking towards him. As soon as the kid reaches him, the Sikandar actor shares a warm hug with the boy. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star sported a blue tee and blue jeans at the social event.

The young fan is believed to have shown him a sketch, presumably of the 58-year-old superstar. Going by the clip, Salman gives him his autograph on the sketch. The kid then bends down to touch his feet. The Tiger 3 actor hugs him again before leaving the stage.

Watch the video here:

Comments started pouring in on the paparazzo's post about Salman Khan. Fans went gaga over his heartwarming gesture of meeting his young fan. While a fan called it "beautiful," one of them dropped awestruck emojis. One Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful" followed by a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

"Bhai," one of Salman's fans commented. "True inspiration," read a comment.

Amidst the buzz of Salman Khan reuniting with Sonali Bendre at the Ganesh Chaturthi event, the superstar visibly faced difficulty getting up from the couch. Reportedly, the Sikandar actor attended the event despite suffering from a rib injury.

Notably, it was Salman and Sonali's reunion after 25 years of Hum Saath-Saath Hain's release. The superstar promoted eco-friendly Ganesha idols at the event in the city. He also shook a leg to Jalwa, the song from his film Wanted, while being injured.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar will be released on Eid 2025. It also stars Rashmikka Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and others.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, August 28: Shraddha Kapoor to be Akshay Kumar’s neighbor; Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre reunite after 25 years