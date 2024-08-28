Bollywood Newswrap, August 28: Shraddha Kapoor to be Akshay Kumar’s neighbor; Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre reunite after 25 years

Wednesday turned out to be full of buzz in Bollywood. Pinkvilla is back to present the latest happenings in B-town on August 28. Speculation is rife that Shraddha Kapoor has a new address after the success of Stree 2. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre, we mean, Prem and Preeti from Hum Saath-Saath Hain reunited after 25 years of its release. Needless to say, their latest appearances took us back to Barjatya's world. From Shraddha upgrading her personal space to Salman and Sonali giving us the Hum Saath-Saath Hain nostalgia, let's take a look at 5 top Bollywood news of the day.

1. Shraddha Kapoor to become Akshay Kumar’s neighbor?

After the massive success of the recently released horror comedy Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to move to a new space. Reportedly, Shraddha's new address would be Hrithik Roshan’s apartment, which makes her Akshay Kumar’s new neighbor. Shraddha and Akshay recently worked together in Stree 2.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor is moving into Hrithik’s sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Akshay lives in the lavish duplex apartment in the same building with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their kids, Aarav and Nitara.

2. Are Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia the new Insta-official couple?

Yes, you heard that right. Kriti Sanon recently shared a video of herself from a sports event on Instagram. In the clip, Kriti performed her songs like Param Sundari, Choli Ke Peeche, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Kabir Bahia, who is rumored to be dating the actress, dropped a cheeky comment on her post.

Kabir wrote, “I am dead,” followed by a laughing emoji. Fans were quick to believe that they allegedly made their relationship Instagram official.

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London diaries; couple went shopping

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying family time with their kids Vaamika and Akaay in London these days. Recently, a video of the couple crossing a road in the city went viral on social media. Anushka and Virat likely stepped out for shopping in London.

In the clip, Anushka walked ahead of her husband, Virat. His gesture of lifting shopping bags (presumably Anushka's) as they stroll on the London streets has become the talk of the town.

4. Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre reunited after 25 years of Hum Saath-Saath Hain

On August 28, Salman Khan reunited with Sonali Bendre after 25 years for an eco-friendly Ganpati celebration event in Mumbai. They worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath-Saath Hain in 1999. A video of Sonali sharing a warm hug with the 58-year-old superstar went viral on social media.

Netizens went gaga over their reunion, with many people feeling nostalgic about Prem and Preeti. Salman also performed Jalwa, the song from his 2009 film, Wanted at the event.

5. Vijay Varma opened up about making his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia public

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have often set relationship goals since they have openly confirmed that they are dating. The couple made their love official during the promotion of Lust Stories 2 in 2023. In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay recently opened up on his decision to make their relationship public by saying that he didn't want to "cage his feelings".

The Gully Boy actor also revealed that he has over "5000 photos" with his lady love, Tamannaah, which aren't on social media. Vijay acknowledged that he likes to walk a fine line between keeping things private and public.

