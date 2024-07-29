WATCH: Sanjay Dutt gifts himself new swanky car on 65th birthday; actor is ready to hit the road in new vehicle

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 65th birthday today, July 29. The actor received several warm wishes from family, friends, and fans. His wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a love-filled birthday post for the actor. Adding more to his birthday, Dutt gifted himself a new luxurious car and the video of the new vehicle went viral on social media.

Sanjay Dutt buys new car on his birthday

To celebrate his 65th birthday more joyfully, Sanjay Dutt gifted himself a new Range Rover. A video on Instagram shows the stylish and luxurious black car on a truck as it is heading towards the actor's house. Dutt is all set to hit the road with his new car.

Take a look:

Maanayata drops sweet birthday post for her husband Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a special birthday post to wish her husband on his 65th birthday.

The post features a clip having several adorable couple pictures capturing their delightful times. Maanayata used Kishore Kumar’s Ruk Jana Nahi to add a musical touch in the background.

She captioned the post with a long note that read, "Happy….happiest birthday to my bestest half… @duttsanjay my strongest and full of life support system…. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges…. You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!! "

"You are precious and special not only to me but, to many more….who love and adore you with all their heart….My star…keep shining bright…always and ever!! Much love #birthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod," she further added.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor's daughter, Trishala Dutt, also wished her father as she shared a happy video where Sanjay turned DJ and enjoyed being behind the console. She wrote, "I love you pops Happy Birthday." She also added party-popper emojis and the Leo Season Energy and Happy Birthday stickers.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has the action-comedy Son Of Sardar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait. Apart from this, an official announcement of Aditya Dhar’s directorial that stars Dutt along with Ranveer Singh and others was also dropped.

