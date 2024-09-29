Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput drops UNSEEN PICS from her birthday celebrations and it's a guarantee of instant happiness

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are considered one of B-town’s most adorable couples, and they never fail to capture hearts with their charm. On September 7, 2024, Mira celebrated her birthday, and recently, she shared some unseen pictures from the celebration with her family on social media.

In the shared images, Mira is seen posing with her family, with Shahid joining in for a group selfie. The couple appeared to be enjoying quality family time during her birthday celebrations. However, the main highlight of the post was a picture of Shahid and Mira posing in front of a mirror, where the Udta Punjab actor had written a heartfelt message for his wife.

Mira captioned the post, "To celebrate with your entire family in one room after 15 years is a blessing".

In an old interview with Filmfare, Kapoor opened up about his life with his wife Mira, mentioning that she sometimes feels she isn’t a priority in his life. He explained that no one should assume everything is perfectly set because believing things are on autopilot can lead to everything falling apart.

The Deva actor emphasized the need to put effort into every aspect of life, whether it’s marriage, parenting, or one’s career. He admitted to struggling with balancing his friendships, dividing time between his wife, children, and work, and often feeling guilty about not dedicating enough time to himself. The Kaminey actor shared that he sometimes tells his family to let him focus on his work as well.

Shahid also acknowledged how challenging the initial phase was for Mira after their marriage. She got married at a young age, had two children quickly, and had to navigate these responsibilities while she was still transitioning out of her own youth. He pointed out that their 13-year age gap added to the complexity, making it a lot for her to handle.

Despite these challenges, he mentioned that they are best friends at times and struggle to understand each other at others.

On the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in Devaa. The movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release in theaters on February 14, 2025. For more updates, stay tuned with Pinkvilla!

