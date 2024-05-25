WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra jets off to Delhi to cast vote in Lok Sabha Election 2024

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome and charming actors, and with his array of movies, he is ruling the hearts of his fans. Beyond his on-screen duties, the actor is a responsible citizen as well, as the actor was spotted at the airport as he departed for Delhi to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra departs for Delhi to cast his vote

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted earlier today at the airport as he departed for Delhi to cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024. Malhotra looked dapper in a white T-shirt paired with a blue jacket and beige pants.

Have a look at the video here:

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

On the work front, Malhotra was last seen in Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film has been performing decently at the box office. Apart from this, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sidharth is all set to share screen space with Kriti Sanon.

The romantic comedy will be directed by Tushar Jalota who is best known for Dasvi. "Sid is looking to explore the romantic comedy space and has shown his interest in this feature film. Kriti is also excited by the idea, however, the duo is waiting to hear the final draft before signing the dotted lines," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the shooting timelines will be decided shortly.

Kiara Advani on working with Sidharth Malhotra again

In a recent conversation with the Film Companion during her time in Cannes, France, Kiara Advani discussed working with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. She stated, “I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there's a certain excitement, and people want to see us together.”

However, she added that both of them had a lot of respect for each other’s space as actors. She expressed the excitement they had for working together but clarified that if a script was offered to them, they would have to love it individually.

The actress continued, saying, “I’ve never really thought of it like, ‘As a couple, how does this work?’ I think we're individual people first and actors first so that's how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally.”

On the work front, Kiara is looking forward to starring in the political action thriller Game Changer, YRF Spy Universe’s War 2, and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon discussing a rom-com with Tushar Jalota for Dinesh Vijan