PIC: Kiara Advani and BFF Isha Ambani hold hands, ooze glamor vibes at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

Kiara Advani attended the second installment of the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Several videos and pictures from the grand affair stirred the internet. Now, recently, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress dropped an unseen pic with her BFF and Anant’s sister, Isha Ambani.

Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani turn heads in new pic from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

Today, on June 7, a while back, Kiara Advani hopped on to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning photograph with her BFF Isha Ambani from the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. In the picture, both the divas look oh-so-gorgeous in backless gowns.

While Kiara looked stunning in a bottle-green velvet gown, her BFF complimented her in a red flowy backless gown. The two holding each other’s hand turned back towards the camera and posed for a stunning click. Shelling major friendship goals, the actress didn’t write anything in the caption but let the dancing girl, red-heart exclamation, and a back arrow emoji do the talking.

Soon after the post was shared fans thronged the comments section gushing over the actress. A user wrote, “prettyyy prettyyy besties,” while another user mentioned, “JUST LIKE A WOWW,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Kiaraaa the slayer”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The second chapter of the much-buzzed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations on a cruise kicked off on May 29 and extended till June 1. Going ahead, according to the wedding invitation card that went viral on the internet, the couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. It will be followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14.

This three-day event will take place at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre. Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in March 2019 at this venue.

Kiara Advani's work front

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has an exciting line-up of projects. She will be next seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. After significant delays, the movie is currently eyeing a September release this year. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh.

The actress was last seen in Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

